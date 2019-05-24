News More News
WR Gowdy lists WVU in top group

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) wide receiver Bryce Gowdy has started to focus in on some schools and West Virginia is one of those.

Gowdy, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, has a top seven of West Virginia, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Florida State, Syracuse and Minnesota out of a list of over 30 plus scholarship offers.

