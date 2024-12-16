WVSports.com: Football Coaching Staff Hotboard

The WVSports.com Coaching Staff Hotboard is your go-to source for tracking potential candidates for Rich Rodriguez's staff. We'll keep this list updated with the latest intel and information as it becomes available.

Offensive Coordinator

Rod Smith – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach, Jacksonville State Rod Smith brings over 25 years of coaching experience, including more than 20 at the FBS level, and a long-standing relationship with Rich Rodriguez, having played quarterback for him at Glenville State and coached alongside him at multiple stops. Smith joined Jacksonville State in 2022, where his fast-paced offensive system has thrived. In 2023, Smith’s offense ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game (236.7) and led the nation in tempo, running a play every 20.6 seconds. The Gamecocks averaged 30.2 points per game and earned their first FBS bowl victory. His 2022 unit ranked fifth in rushing offense and 10th in scoring offense nationally, earning Smith the Graphite Award for top play callers in the ASUN Conference. Smith’s success extends to prior stops, including Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia. Notable achievements include leading Illinois to the 2019 RedBox Bowl and developing elite quarterbacks like Denard Robinson (2010 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year) and Pat White (two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year). Known for his innovative offense and player development, Smith is a proven architect of high-powered systems.

Chad Scott – Offensive Coordinator / Running Backs, West Virginia Chad Scott enters his sixth year at West Virginia and second as offensive coordinator, having built one of the nation’s top rushing offenses. In 2023, the Mountaineers led all Power 5 schools with 2,976 rushing yards, averaging 245.7 yards per game in Big 12 play and scoring 24 rushing touchdowns. WVU also holds the longest streak among Power 5 teams with 16 consecutive games of 140+ rushing yards. Scott has coached standout players, including freshman All-American Jahiem White, who led the Big 12 with 7.7 yards per carry, and quarterback Garrett Greene, who tied for the national lead in quarterback rushing touchdowns (13). His running back corps has consistently produced elite results, with players like CJ Donaldson Jr. and Leddie Brown achieving All-Big 12 honors. Previously, Scott coached at North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Troy, consistently elevating rushing attacks and developing NFL talent like DuJuan Harris and Baron Batch. A former first-team All-ACC running back at North Carolina, Scott brings deep experience, proven results, and a relentless focus on building elite run games. Scott could also be a candidate to coach the Mountaineer running backs.

Defensive Coordinator

Zac Alley – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers, Oklahoma At just 30 years old, Zac Alley has quickly built an impressive resume, highlighted by his time under Brent Venables at Clemson (2015-18), where he contributed to two national championships. Now Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Alley brings a proven track record of building strong defensive units. In 2023, Alley’s Jacksonville State defense ranked top 15 nationally in key categories, including rushing defense and turnovers gained, propelling the team to a 9-4 season and a New Orleans Bowl victory. His 2022 defense led the nation in fumble recoveries and delivered an Atlantic Sun Conference title. Known for rapid improvements, Alley took over at ULM in 2021 as the youngest FBS defensive coordinator, leading to significant statistical gains. His previous stops at Boise State and Clemson, along with NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers, show his ability.

Jeremiah Johnson – Defensive Coordinator, Louisiana Tech Jeremiah Johnson is a proven defensive mind with extensive experience at both the FCS and FBS levels. After joining Louisiana Tech in December 2023, he brought an impressive resume from Northern Iowa, where he served as defensive coordinator for a total of 10 seasons, leading his unit to rank in the FCS top 10 across 29 different statistical categories. During his tenure at UNI, Johnson coached five MVFC Defensive Players of the Year and a Buck Buchanan Award winner while producing numerous professional players, including Miami Dolphins’ Elijah Campbell and Las Vegas Raiders’ Elerson Smith. His 2019 defense was especially dominant, ranking top 10 nationally in turnovers gained, scoring defense, and total defense, propelling UNI to the FCS quarterfinals. Known for his ability to generate turnovers and build elite rushing defenses, Johnson’s teams consistently excel in efficiency metrics, including red zone and third-down defense. His innovative approach and track record of developing players make him a potential candidate for the Defensive Coordinator role under Rich Rodriguez.

Offensive Line

Rick Trickett – Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett, a veteran coach with over 46 years of collegiate experience, brings a wealth of expertise to Rich Rodriguez’s staff. A former WVU assistant (1976-79, 2001-06), Trickett has also coached offensive lines at top programs including Auburn, LSU, Florida State, and Mississippi State, among others. Trickett’s coaching résumé includes developing more than 35 NFL linemen and over 40 all-conference players. At Florida State, his units led the nation’s most prolific offense in 2013, helping the Seminoles to a 14-0 record and the BCS National Championship. His leadership saw all five starting linemen earn all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons (2012, 2013). Known for building dominant offensive lines, Trickett’s experience and success with top programs make him a key target.

Garin Justice – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach, SMU Garin Justice brings over two decades of coaching experience and a proven track record of building elite offensive lines. Elevated to SMU’s co-offensive coordinator in 2024, Justice previously served as the Mustangs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. His 2023 offensive line powered SMU to an 11-3 record, an AAC title, and its first outright conference championship since 1982. Justice’s unit excelled in 2023, ranking top 15 nationally in scoring offense, total offense, and red zone efficiency. All five starting linemen earned AAC all-conference honors. The Mustangs set program records for first downs and passing yards while rushing for over 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. Previously, Justice coached at Miami, UNLV, and FAU, achieving significant offensive improvements at each stop. As head coach at Concord University, he led the program to two conference championships and an NCAA Division II semifinal appearance. A former All-American offensive lineman and team captain at West Virginia, Justice will have his pick of jobs in the future.

Matt Moore – Offensive Line Coach / Assistant Head Coach, West Virginia A 2023 Broyles Award nominee, Matt Moore has been a key figure in West Virginia’s offensive success. In his sixth year as offensive line coach and fifth as assistant head coach, Moore’s unit has consistently been among the nation’s best. In 2023, WVU led all Power Five schools in rushing yards (2,976) and allowed the second-fewest sacks (10). His line also paved the way for three players with at least 700 rushing yards, the only Big 12 team to achieve this. Moore has developed standout talent, including three-time All-American center Zach Frazier, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, and All-Big 12 honoree Wyatt Milum. His offensive lines have also earned accolades at Troy, Texas Tech, and Louisiana Tech, where he guided units to top rankings in scoring and total offense. With a proven track record of success at both the collegiate and high school levels, Moore brings a wealth of experience and player development expertise.

Quarterbacks

Clint Trickett – Tight Ends and Inside Receivers Coach / Pass Game Coordinator Clint Trickett joined Georgia Southern’s staff after successful coaching stops at Marshall and Florida Atlantic. Named to On3’s 2022-23 Rising Stars List, Trickett has overseen offenses that achieved two Power 5 wins (Notre Dame, Virginia Tech), coached a 1,000-yard rusher in consecutive seasons, and mentored a Mackey Award winner. As Marshall’s offensive coordinator (2022-23), Trickett led a unit that averaged 358.5 yards per game in 2023, powered by all-conference running back Rasheen Ali. His 2022 offense featured top-15 rusher Khalan Laborn and orchestrated a signature upset over No. 8 Notre Dame. During his time at Florida Atlantic (2017-2020), he developed John Mackey Award-winning tight end Harrison Bryant, who recorded a 1,000-yard season and multiple All-American honors. A former quarterback at West Virginia and Florida State, Trickett threw for 5,837 career yards and 32 touchdowns, earning accolades including a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist nod and academic honors. His coaching career also includes time at East Mississippi Community College, where he worked with one of the most successful JUCO programs in the nation.

Travis Trickett – (Most Recent Position) Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach, Coastal Carolina Travis Trickett joined Coastal Carolina in December 2022 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his first season, the Chanticleers ranked 19th nationally in completion percentage, 23rd in team passing efficiency, and 24th in sacks allowed. Coastal completed 273 passes, the second-most in program history, while wide receiver Sam Pinckney set the school's single-season receptions record (72) and became the Sun Belt's all-time leader in receiving yards. Trickett brings nine seasons of offensive coordinator experience, including prior stints at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016), and Samford (2012-15). At South Florida, he guided an offense that saw improvements in total offense, rushing yards, scoring, and explosive plays. At Georgia State, his offense set multiple school records, including the fewest interceptions in a season and the most total yards in a game. Trickett’s coaching résumé also includes roles at West Virginia (2019-21), where he coached All-Big 12 performers Winston Wright Jr. and Mike O’Laughlin, and Samford, where he developed record-setting quarterback Andy Summerlin. His early career featured graduate assistantships under Nick Saban at Alabama and Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Defensive Line

Andrew Jackson – Defensive Line Coach, West Virginia Andrew Jackson, now in his fourth year coaching West Virginia’s defensive line, has built a unit recognized for its dominance and depth. In 2023, the Mountaineers ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 19 among Power 5 schools in sacks (33), with the defensive line contributing 16 sacks and 37 tackles for loss. Under Jackson’s guidance, players like Dante Stills flourished, setting school records in games played and tackles for loss while earning multiple All-Big 12 honors and being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. Jackson’s lines have consistently ranked in the top five of the Big 12 in rushing defense and sacks over the past two seasons. Previously, Jackson coached at Old Dominion, James Madison, Mississippi State, and Penn State, contributing to top-ranked defenses at both the FBS and FCS levels. Known for player development, Jackson has coached All-Americans, NFL draft picks, and award winners, including Carl Nassib and Jeffery Simmons.

Tight Ends

Blaine Stewart – Tight Ends Coach, West Virginia In his second year as West Virginia’s tight ends coach, Blaine Stewart has made an immediate impact. In 2023, tight end Kole Taylor earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors, leading the Mountaineers in receptions and tying for first in receiving touchdowns. Taylor became the first WVU tight end since 1991 to lead the team in receptions, recording 444 yards on 35 catches. Before joining WVU, Stewart spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including three as assistant wide receivers coach. He worked with Pro Bowl receivers Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson, contributing to an AFC North title in 2020. A rising star in coaching, Stewart also served as a coaching assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff, developing talent like Chase Claypool, who led all NFL rookies in touchdown catches in 2020. A Morgantown native and former collegiate wide receiver, Stewart brings NFL experience, a history of player development, and a deep connection to the WVU program as the son of former head coach Bill Stewart.

Linebackers

Jeff Koonz – Defensive Coordinator (Interim) / Inside Linebackers Coach, West Virginia Jeff Koonz, in his fifth year at West Virginia, was elevated to interim defensive coordinator in 2024 after serving as the Mountaineers’ inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator since 2020. Under his guidance, WVU’s special teams have consistently ranked among the nation’s best. In 2023, the punt return defense ranked No. 5 nationally, while the unit blocked three field goal attempts, including two critical blocks in a win over TCU. Koonz has also contributed to the Mountaineers’ defensive success, coaching linebacker Lee Kpogba to All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and overseeing a unit that led the nation in pass defense in 2020. Prior to joining WVU, Koonz coached at Ole Miss, North Texas, Cincinnati, and Louisiana Tech, with additional experience at Texas, Auburn, and Iowa State. His career includes mentoring multiple all-conference players, NFL draft picks, and standout units at both the FBS and Power Five levels.

Pat Kirkland – Special Teams Coordinator / Bandits Coach, Jacksonville State Pat Kirkland enters his second season as Jacksonville State’s special teams coordinator and Bandits coach under Rich Rodriguez. In 2023, his units excelled, with punter Jack Dawson earning honorable mention All-CUSA honors, averaging 42.3 yards per punt and placing 23 inside the 20-yard line. On defense, the Bandits group led Conference USA in sacks, contributing 39 sacks for 291 lost yards. In 2022, Kirkland’s first season, the Gamecocks finished 9-2 and claimed the ASUN Conference Championship with his Bandits unit leading the country in fumbles recovered. The special teams ranked in the top 10 nationally in net punting, kickoff returns, and blocked punts, with kicker Alen Karajic breaking school scoring records. Kirkland previously spent a decade as head coach at the University of Charleston (W.Va.), amassing a 70-41 record and leading the Golden Eagles to six runner-up finishes in the Mountain East Conference. His 2015 team went 10-1, earning a No. 15 national ranking and an NCAA Division II Playoff berth. Before Charleston, Kirkland worked at West Virginia under Rodriguez, coaching on both sides of the ball and serving as Director of Recruiting. His time at Glenville State and Muskingum University further solidified his reputation as a defensive strategist and player developer.

Wide Receivers

Ryan Garrett – Offensive Assistant Coach, Jacksonville State Ryan Garrett joins Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State as an offensive assistant coach, continuing a relationship that began during their time at ULM in 2021. At ULM, Garrett served as a graduate assistant, helping the Warhawks achieve a four-win improvement and reestablish competitiveness in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to ULM, Garrett was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at West Virginia State in 2020, though the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He began his coaching career at Ole Miss, working as a student assistant and later as an offensive graduate assistant under Rodriguez in 2019. That season, Ole Miss ranked third in the SEC in total offense, averaging 445.3 yards per game. Garrett brings experience across multiple levels of football, with a focus on offensive development and quarterback play.

Bilal Marshall – Receivers Coach, West Virginia Bilal Marshall is in his second year as West Virginia’s receivers coach, rejoining the Mountaineers in January 2023 after previously serving as a graduate assistant in 2020-21. In 2023, Marshall’s receivers excelled in big-play production, with Hudson Clement ranking No. 3 in FBS for yards per reception (21.82) and Devin Carter ranking No. 16 (18.56). The Mountaineers averaged 15.02 yards per completion, ranking No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 3 among Power 5 schools. Marshall spent 2022 as the wide receivers coach at VMI, where Chance Knox led the team with 58 receptions, and Isaiah Lemmond earned All-Southern Conference Freshman honors. During his earlier stint at WVU, he helped develop All-Big 12 honorees Winston Wright Jr. and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. A former Purdue standout and CFL player, Marshall began his coaching career at Champagnat High School, where he helped guide the team to a state championship as offensive coordinator in 2019.

Running Backs

Rod McDowell – Running Backs Coach Rod McDowell joins Rich Rodriguez’s staff as the running backs coach after holding the same position at ULM in 2021. At ULM, McDowell improved a struggling running backs unit, increasing its average by more than 50 yards per game in his first season. Prior to ULM, McDowell served in offensive roles at Clemson, including as a graduate assistant in 2019 and in player development in 2020. During his time on staff, Clemson posted a 24-3 record, won back-to-back ACC Championships, and reached the College Football Playoff both years. As a player, McDowell was a standout running back at Clemson from 2010-13, rushing for 1,023 yards and earning All-ACC Third-Team honors as a senior.

Defensive Secondary

Terry Jefferson – Cornerbacks Coach, Jacksonville State Terry Jefferson enters his second season on Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State as the cornerbacks coach. In 2023, Jefferson’s unit allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in Conference USA and ranked second in interceptions (16). He coached Derek Carter to a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection, with Carter leading the team and finishing third in the league with eight pass breakups. The Gamecocks finished 9-4, capping the season with a win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jefferson joined Jacksonville State after over three years at the University of Miami, where he worked with defensive backs and contributed to recruiting and football operations. As a player at Florida A&M, Jefferson was a three-time All-MEAC selection and an All-American, amassing 217 tackles and leading the Rattlers in interceptions in 2016 and 2017.

Brandon Napoleon – Safeties Coach, Jacksonville State Brandon Napoleon joins Rich Rodriguez’s Jacksonville State staff as safeties coach for the 2024 season. Napoleon spent 2023 at Rhode Island, where he coached a defensive backs unit that included CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and FCS Freshman All-American Syeed Gibbs, as well as All-CAA safety Brent Jackson. Before Rhode Island, Napoleon served as cornerbacks coach at Sacred Heart in 2022, where his unit ranked fourth nationally in FCS pass defense and featured All-NEC corner Arsheen Jiles. He has also held coaching roles at Buffalo, Kutztown, Geneva, Midwestern State, and Susquehanna, where he coached two-time All-American Daniel Shelton and helped the River Hawks to a 10-1 record in 2019. A native of Rahway, N.J., Napoleon began his playing career at West Virginia before finishing at Kansas Wesleyan, where he earned a degree in communications in 2018. His father, Eugene Napoleon, rushed for 1,001 yards in a three-year career with the Mountaineers from 1987-89. He was a member of WVU's 11-1 squad which fell to national champion Notre Dame in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl.