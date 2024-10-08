WVSports.com Player of the Week: Jahiem White

West Virginia's Jahiem White has been named WVSports.com Player of the Week.

White rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown in the win over Oklahoma State. His 85.7 PFF grade was the fourth-highest on the team against the Cowboys, and he also earned a spot on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week.

White led all of college football with 11 forced missed tackles this week.

This season, the sophomore running back has tallied 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In 17 games with the Mountaineers, White has accumulated 1,194 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, with an impressive 7.2 yards per carry average.