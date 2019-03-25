WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

KC, I may have missed it, but has Coach Brown made any comments yet regarding our current facilities?

Brown has praised certain aspects of the facilities when he sat down with me for our one-on-one meeting such as the new training table, the team meeting room and other things but as is the case with this subject it’s a never-ending arms race. While those items are top of the line, they need to continue to make improvements in other areas such as making the Puskar Center more cohesive for players and coaches for example.