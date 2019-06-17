WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

How does the transfer portal affect recruiting going forward?

The thing that is going to take some time to take hold is whether all of these players entering the transfer portal are going to be able to find landing spots. Yes, any player can insert their name into the portal, which again is just a database that allows other schools to contact them, but that does not mean that they will find a landing spot given the scholarship caps every school is going to have to work around.