WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Outside of Cambridge, are there any players that would see the floor left for this class?

If West Virginia is able to add Phoenix (Az.) Hillcrest forward Devan Cambridge to the class and the other two players that have signed indeed enroll with no issues, then the Mountaineers would have 12 members of the 13-man roster filled out. Look at the past several seasons for example and you can see that rarely do 13-players routinely get on the floor in college basketball. Even with all the injuries, suspensions and departures a season ago only 11 players on the team saw over 10-minutes per game over the course of the year. In 2017, that total was 9 players and the year before that even with the press being a major factor the total was ten players who saw over 10 minutes per game.