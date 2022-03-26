WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 3/15/2022
|Position
|True Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (3)
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
Will Crowder
|
Garrett Greene^
|
|
|
RB (4)
|
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
Justin Johnson
|
Tony Mathis^
|
Lyn-J Dixon^
|
WR (8)
|
Jarel Williams
|
|
Kaden Prather
Jeremiah Aaron
Reese Smith^
|
Bryce Wheaton
Cortez Braham
Graeson Malashevich^
|
Sam James^
|
TE (6)
|
De'Carlo Donaldson
Corbin Page
|
Treylan Davis
Victor Wikstrom
|
|
Mike O'Laughlin
|
Brian Polendey
|
OL (14)
|
Maurice Hamilton
Charlie Katarincic
Sully Weidman
Landen Livingston
|
Tomas Rimac
|
Wyatt Milum
Jordan White^
Chris Mayo^
|
Brandon Yates^
Zach Frazier^
Doug Nester
Donavan Beaver^
Ja'Quay Hubbard^
|
James Gmiter^
|
DE (10)
|
Asani Redwood
Aric Burton
|
Zeiqui Lawton
Brayden Dudley
Hammond Russell
|
Sean Martin^
Taurus Simmons^
|
Akheem Mesidor^
|
Dante Stills
Taijh Alston
|
DT (3)
|
|
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
Jordan Jefferson^
Jalen Thornton^
|
|
LB/BANDIT (9)
|
Travious Lathan
Raleigh Collins
|
Ja'Corey Hammett
|
Lanell Carr^
Jairo Faverus^
|
Lance Dixon^
Lee Kpogba
Jared Bartlett^
|
Exree Loe
|
S/SPEAR (7)
|
Christion Stokes
|
Davis Mallinger
Caleb Coleman
|
Saint McLeod
Aubrey Burks
Hershey McLaurin
|
|
Malachi Ruffin^
|
CB (6)
|
Jacolby Spells
Mumu Bin-Wahad
Tyrin Woodby
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
|
Marcis Floyd
|
Charles Woods
|
K/LS (5)
|
Oliver Straw
|
|
Austin Brinkman^
|
Kolton McGhee^
|
Casey Legg^
Parker Grothaus
|
Class Total:
|
17
|
12
|
17
|
18
|
11
|
Grant Total:
|
75/85
----------
