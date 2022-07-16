 WVSports - WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-16 10:57:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 6/29/2022


WVSports.com 2022 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (4)

Nicco Marchiol

Will Crowder

Garrett Greene^

JT Daniels


RB (3)


Jaylen Anderson

Tony Mathis


Justin Johnson



S-Back (0)






WR (9)

Jarel Williams

Preston Fox

Kaden Prather


Jeremiah Aaron


Reese Smith^

Bryce Wheaton


Cortez Braham


Graeson Malashevich^

Sam James^

TE (7)

De'Carlo Donaldson


Corbin Page


Will Dixon

Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom


Mike O'Laughlin^

Brian Polendey

OL (14)

Maurice Hamilton


Charlie Katarincic


Sully Weidman


Landen Livingston

Tomas Rimac


Jordan White

Zach Frazier


Wyatt Milum


Brandon Yates


Ja'Quay Hubbard


Chris Mayo^


Donavan Beaver

James Gmiter


Doug Nester


DE (9)

Asani Redwood

Aric Burton

Zeiqui Lawton


Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell

Sean Martin^


Taurus Simmons^


Dante Stills


Taijh Alston

DT (4)



Mike Lockhart


Jalen Thornton


Edward Vesterinen

Jordan Jefferson^


LB/BANDIT (9)

Travious Lathan


Raleigh Collins

Jairo Faverus

Lance Dixon


Jared Bartlett


Tirek Austin-Cave


Lanell Carr^

Lee Kpogba

Exree Loe

S/SPEAR (10)

Christion Stokes

Caleb Coleman


Davis Mallinger

Aubrey Burks


Saint McLeod


Hershey McLaurin


Jaylon Shelton

Marcis Floyd

Jasir Cox


Malachi Ruffin^

CB (7)

Jacolby Spells


Mumu Bin-Wahad


Tyrin Woodby

Andrew Wilson-Lamp



Charles Woods


Rashad Ajayi


Wes McCormick

K/LS (5)

Oliver Straw


Austin Brinkman^

Kolton McGhee ^

Casey Legg^


Parker Grothaus

Class Total:

18

14

26

11

12

Grant Total:

81/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining.

