News More News
ago football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 5/15/2023


WVSports.com 2023 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (3)

Sean Boyle

Nicco Marchiol


Garrett Greene^


RB (5)

DJ Oliver


Jahiem White


CJ Donaldson


Jaylen Anderson

Justin Johnson


WR (12)

Rodney Gallagher


Traylon Ray

Jarel Williams

Davis Mallinger


Preston Fox

Jeremiah Aaron


EJ Horton


Graeson Malashevich

Devin Carter


Cortez Braham


Ja'Shaun Poke


Noah Massey

TE (6)

TJ Johnson


Noah Braham

Will Dixon

Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom

Kole Taylor


OL (14)

Johnny Williams


Nick Krahe


Cooper Young

Maurice Hamilton


Charlie Katarincic


Sully Weidman


Landen Livingston

Tomas Rimac

Zach Frazier


Wyatt Milum


Brandon Yates


Ja'Quay Hubbard


Nick Malone

Doug Nester

DE (11)

Zachariah Keith


Oryend Fisher

Tomiwa Durojaiye


Asani Redwood

Zeiqui Lawton


Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell

Sean Martin^


Tyrin Bradley


Taurus Simmons

Davoan Hawkins

DT (5)

Corey McIntyre



Mike Lockhart


Jalen Thornton


Edward Vesterinen


Fatorma Mulbah


LB/BANDIT (9)

Josiah Trotter


James Heard


Ben Cutter

Travious Lathan

Jairo Faverus

Lance Dixon


Jared Bartlett


Tirek Austin-Cave

Lee Kpogba

S/SPEAR (8)

Aden Nelson

Raleigh Collins


Christion Stokes


Aubrey Burks


Anthony Wilson


Hershey McLaurin


Keyshawn Cobb

Marcis Floyd

CB (7)

Josiah Jackson


Jordan Jackson


Jacolby Spells


Andrew Wilson-Lamp


Montre Miller


Beanie Bishop


Malachi Ruffin

K/LS (3)



Oliver Straw

Austin Brinkman^


Michael Hayes


Class Total:

19

12

14

27

11

Grant Total:

83/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}