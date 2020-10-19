WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

How do you think recruiting will go in 2022? Is everyone on a level playing field? What position will be important to fill?

Some of this is yet to be answered because we truly don’t know when the current recruiting dead period will be lifted and what recruiting for that cycle will look like. Yes, if things remain how they currently are with virtual visits and no in-person contact, everybody will remain on the same footing. It does hurt that West Virginia has been so proactive with junior days and getting prospects on campus though because that has been a strength and the foundation to some of the better commitments in this current class. All of that happened before things were shut down though and for now the coaches won’t have the ability to do that in this cycle.