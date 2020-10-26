WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





With the de-commitment of McGriff, who should we be keeping an eye on for defensive line prospects. Could a possible new name arise this late in the game?

McGriff was certainly a decommitment that seemed to almost come out of nowhere. While he had been entertaining schools, the fact he couldn’t visit anywhere coupled with the West Virginia coaches being his first offer and recruiting him hard made for a nice pair. But with the rule that players will not lose a year of eligibility this season regardless it creates a situation where the pathway to immediate playing time isn’t nearly as clear as it was when the junior college prospect committed. Not to mention the emergence of some of the younger options on the current roster up front.