WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 11-25
WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?
We tackle it and provide you with the answers.
Is OT cleared to go on the Cancun trip?
Bob Huggins addressed this and said that the expectation is that he will have the VISA issue resolved that prevented Tshiebwe from making the trip to Spain this past summer. I don’t really need to explain what that would mean for this basketball team in the grand scheme of things as it’s pretty evident what having the talented freshman brings to the table not only with his ability but in regards to depth. So yes, Tshiebwe is coming.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news