Is OT cleared to go on the Cancun trip?

Bob Huggins addressed this and said that the expectation is that he will have the VISA issue resolved that prevented Tshiebwe from making the trip to Spain this past summer. I don’t really need to explain what that would mean for this basketball team in the grand scheme of things as it’s pretty evident what having the talented freshman brings to the table not only with his ability but in regards to depth. So yes, Tshiebwe is coming.