WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





So, every team essentially has 32 scholarships to give per year. Do you foresee teams like Ohio State, Norte Dame, and PSU trying to poach our commitments with their added 7 scholarships?

The important thing to remember here is that teams aren’t just given seven additional scholarships. Those are provided up to seven if teams have at least that many players enter the transfer portal. For example, if a team only has five players enter the transfer portal they will be given five and so forth and so on for each number up to seven total.

The other important aspect of this is that those scholarships don’t come into effect until after the early signing period has closed. So, while those seven scholarships will be possibly be available it’s not something that teams will be able to use prior to after the early signing period is completed.