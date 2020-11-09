WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Can the coaches get Winston Wright down the field in one-on-one situations? He can beat almost anybody from his position looking at film he’s always open and he doesn't drop passes.

Wright has settled in as possibly the most versatile player on the West Virginia offense at this stage of the season. The Mountaineers will use him all over the field taking advantage of his quickness in small areas and using his elusiveness and speed in the open field. Looking at his reception chart after the Texas game, Wright had actually been thrown at six times over 20+ yards and had hauled in three passes for 96 yards. That isn’t necessarily being used as a field stretcher, but it is in his repertoire.