WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Is there anyone on the men's b-ball team currently not playing much that you think will see their minutes pick up as the year progresses?

The easy pick would be Isaiah Cottrell, but I think that one isn’t fair considering he is already seeing some minutes and has flashed his potential against No. 1 Gonzaga. He is the most skilled big on the roster and he is going to find a way to get more minutes. So, my pick is none other than Jalen Bridges.