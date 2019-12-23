WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Of the freshmen who played this year, who are the 2 players you expect to see the biggest jump from in year 2? One for offense and one for defense. Feel like this could have multiple “good” answers based on what was displayed on the field this year?

My two picks here at Jared Bartlett on the defensive side and Tony Mathis on offense. For Bartlett, you saw flashes when he was on the field over his four game allotment across 152 snaps. He is still figuring things out at this level but has some natural pass rushing ability that the roster lacked off the edge this past year. That spot is going to be somewhat wide open as well with Quondarius Qualls graduating and Vandarius Cowan coming off a season-ending knee injury. I think there’s a legitimate shot for him to carve out a role and see the field in a significant fashion after getting a taste in 2019. Nicktroy Fortune is another that I’d consider here as he is the returning cornerback with the most significant experience.