MJ Devonshire. How you feel about that?

This one is interesting because speaking to sources outside the program that are familiar with his recruitment it seems he has narrowed his focus down to West Virginia, Penn State and Pittsburgh. But what is not clear is how those programs feel about him after leaving Kentucky. He was supposed to get in contact with all three of those schools and then take things from there. Devonshire would have four years left to play at his new school and was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. West Virginia tried to get involved late and make a push, but ultimately fell short to the Wildcats.