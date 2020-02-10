WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

How many four stars we will get in 2021?

I’ve set the first over/under at 4.5 right now and I weirdly feel confident at this stage saying I think there’s a good shot the Mountaineers hit the over. Granted recruiting can change on a dime, especially this early in the process, but I’ve heard too many good things from too many highly rated prospects to believe that this couldn’t be a realistic outcome for this coaching staff in the 2021 cycle.