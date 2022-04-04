WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Under/over on commit before the summer?

I think a fair cutoff is prior to the month of June and the start of official visits when considering the start of the summer so we’ll work off that parameter. The Mountaineers are set to host what should be one of three official consecutive visit weekends in June so we’ll project the totals prior to that.

Over the years, West Virginia has had anywhere from around 4-10 commitments during that time frame and considering they are already past the low point on that scale I think it’s safe to assume that the coaching staff is going to have several more in the fold by then.