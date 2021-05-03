WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Over/under 300 snaps for Milum this year?

This is a really tough one for several reasons. Let’s just get it out of the way, former Spring Valley product Wyatt Milum is the best true offensive tackle that West Virginia has recruited out of high school since I’ve been covering the team. I’m not referring to basketball players that became tackles or guys that developed into it once they got into college, I’m talking true offensive tackle prospects and if you look at it over the last decade plus it really isn’t even close.

Milum’s scholarship offer sheet was a list of the who’s who in college football and the Mountaineers were able to come out on top in one of the biggest recruiting wins for the program in recent memory. So, what makes him so talented?

Well, Milum is equipped with excellent size, excellent bend and natural athleticism that you simply don’t find in guys that size too often. He is strong as well with offensive line coach Matt Moore saying that he could realistically hang with many of the current players in the weight room today.