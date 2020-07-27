WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We're in the 4th and last game of a season shortened by covid on both ends. Undefeated. We win, we claim the NC (along with 25 other teams). We have the ball, 4th and 5 at the OK 4-yard line. :01 left. Down by 5. Who on this team gets the ball?

Personally for me, I’m not going to run the football with one tick left on the clock just because there is a chance you’re tackled short without ever getting the ball into the end zone. It’s a risky endeavor with everything on the line and would prefer if the ball was put in the air. Running the football would be the surprise move, but I’d rather throw the ball to the sticks than take the gamble of not getting it there.