What is the next domino to fall in conference expansion?

At this point, we’re all just waiting to see what leagues will do. At first there was a ton of panic and concern over what the SEC pulled off by nabbing Texas and Oklahoma but since then it seems that everybody has taken a step back and deep breath.

The next domino is going to have to come from one of the remaining power leagues and whether or not they, or perhaps more importantly the television partners see value in expanding further. The wildcard here is the streaming avenue and what potential revenue sources that could bring.