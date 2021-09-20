WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What was the thought behind the screen on the INT? Did Neal Brown make that play call?

Brown explained this thoroughly in the sense that he wanted to get the ball out quick after the Mountaineers were put in a third and 10 situation by way of a false start. We’re not even talking about this play without that false start which is important because it appeared Greene was going to have a first down to essentially ice the game. But alas, here we are so let's look at the play and what unfolded.