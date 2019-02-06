WVSports.com: WVU Class of 2019 Signing Day Predictions
West Virginia will take yet another step in filling out the 2019 recruiting class with the traditional February signing day set to unfold today.
WVSports.com takes a look at each of the top targets still remaining on the board and offers a prediction as to where each of them fit into the picture with the Mountaineers.
So who's left and what unfolds?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news