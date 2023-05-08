West Virginia's baseball team (36-12, 13-5 Big 12) maintains its strong position in national rankings.

The Mountaineers come in at No. 12 in the D1Baseball.com poll, they're ranked No. 11 with Baseball America, No. 13 with by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, No. 12 with College Baseball, No. 11 in USA Today's Coaches Poll and No. 14 by Perfect Game.

After defeating Pitt and winning two out of three games against Oklahoma, the Mountaineers are on track to host the NCAA Regional for the third time in program history.

With 11 wins in their last 12 games, they are also approaching a potential top-eight national seed, which could allow them to host the Super Regional round.

WVU holds a two-game lead over Oklahoma State and Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference standings, with two more series remaining in the regular season.



