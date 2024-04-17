WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings has confirmed a report that West Virginia's Darian DeVries is expected to add Nevada assistant Kory Barnett to his staff.

Barnett's Bio from Nevada:

Kory Barnett completed his fourth season on head coach Steve Alford’s staff at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Barnett spent six seasons (2013-19) on Alford’s staff at UCLA, the last two as director of operations after serving the previous four as video coordinator. In December 2018, he was promoted to assistant coach, filling that role until coming to Nevada.

This past season, Barnett helped the Pack to an overall record of 22-11, including a mark of 14-1 at home. The Pack achieved back-to-back wins over ranked opponents at the Lawlor Events Center for the first time in program history after defeating #25 New Mexico (1/23/23) and #22 San Diego State (1/31/23) in an eight-day span.

Primarily focusing on Nevada’s defense, Barnett has helped the Pack reach exceptional heights on the defensive side of the court throughout the 2022-23 season. Nevada consistently ranked within the top-five of the Mountain West in numerous defensive statistical categories during the entire season.

The Pack completed the season ranked fourth in the Mountain West in turnovers forced (413), fourth in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (32.7%), fifth in steals per game (6.0 SPG), and fifth in opponent field goal percentage (42.5%).

Five different Wolf Pack players earned All-MW recognition throughout the 2022-23 season, tying a program record for most players to achieve All-MW honors. Two players, Kenan Blackshear and Tre Coleman, were recognized as members of the MW All-Defensive Team.

In Nevada’s road victory over San Jose State (1/7/23), the Pack put on a brilliant defensive display, holding the Spartans to just 40 points throughout the game, marking the least amount of points that Nevada has allowed in a single game since 2008.

In his first season with the Pack he helped the team to a 19-12 record, a tie for second place in the Mountain West standings and the Paradise Jam Championship. Over his two seasons in Reno, the Pack has twice finished in the top half of the conference standings, and reached the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship in 2021.

Barnett has coached 11 Wolf Pack players overall that have earned postseason honors, both nationally and with the Mountain West. With Lucas and Blackshear most recently being named to the All-MW Second Team, in addition to earning NABC All-District honors. Guards Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge, Jr. earned NABC all-district honors following the 2020-21 season. Sherfield was also named all-district by the USBWA, in addition to being named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year, while Cambridge was named to the All-Mountain West Third Team.

In 2019-20, four Wolf Pack members garnered postseason honors, led by Jalen Harris. Harris was named to the NABC and USBWA all-district teams after leading the Mountain West in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He was also a Mountain West coaches and media first-team selection. Three times he was named the Mountain West Player of the Week and on Feb. 9 was the Oscar Robertson Player of the Week. He scored 30 or more points six times including becoming the first Pack player with four consecutive games of 30 or more points.

Jazz Johnson was named to the Mountain West Second Team and media third team. Senior Nizre Zouzoua was the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year as selected by the coaches and media. Another of the Pack seniors, Lindsey Drew was named the Mountain West coaches defensive team for the second time in his career and was an honorable mention pick by the coaches and media.

Over Barnett’s six seasons at UCLA, the Bruins reached the NCAA Tournament four times (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018), including Sweet 16 appearances in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

In 2012-13, Barnett was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Indiana, where he earned his degree in sports communication in 2012.

Barnett played four seasons (2009-12) for the Hoosiers, helping the team to the postseason for the first time since 2008 when the Hoosiers reached the Sweet 16 his senior season. Barnett thrice earned Academic All-Big Ten Conference honors, and following his junior year he received the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship nomination.

The Rochester, Ind. native and his wife Sarah have two sons, Brooks and Blake.



