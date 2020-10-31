WVSports - WVU clobbers Kansas State in 37-10 upset victory

An all-around improved performance has the Mountaineers returning to the win column.

Quarterback Jarret Doege threw for two touchdowns and running back Leddie Brown rushed for another, lifting West Virginia in a 37-10 upset win over No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday.

West Virginia (4-2) had a strong showing in the second quarter as, after a missed K-State field goal, the Mountaineers scored three unanswered touchdowns: two Doege passes and a 9-yard Brown rush. The Wildcats were able to add a touchdown just before the end of the first half.

Despite entering halftime with a 24-10 lead, the Mountaineers continued to push forward in the second half.

In the third quarter, kicker Casey Legg added a field goal before linebacker Dylan Tonkery stepped in front of a Kansas State pass, returning it 18 yards for a touchdown.

Legg added another field goal in the fourth quarter — this time from 45-yards — and the Mountaineers coasted to victory.

Doege ended the day going 22-of-34 passing for 301 yards, while Brown finished with 102 yards rushing — his fourth game of the season with 100 or more.

Tony Fields, after missing the bulk of last week’s game due to a targeting penalty, returned to lead the Mountaineers in tackles again, ending the afternoon with 15.

Defensive backs Nicktroy Fortune and Sean Mahone also hauled in interceptions, each coming during the first quarter.

Kicker Evan Staley went 1-for-2 on field goals before leaving in the first half with an injury. He was relieved by Legg, who went 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs.

West Virginia will hit the road next week, traveling to Texas for a bout with the Longhorns.