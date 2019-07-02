West Virginia is going to have to replace some key components on the defensive side. But that is pretty much standard across all of college football from year to year.

Among the losses include leading tackler David Long, a big portion of the defensive line rotation and some experienced safeties in the backend of the scheme.

The Mountaineers defended a total of 873 snaps last year and on the defensive line alone they will need to replace players that saw a big chunk of those with Jabril Robinson (504), Kenny Bigelow (482) and Ezekiel Rose (442) all exhausting their eligibility and moving onto the next level.