The Mountaineers entered the game in desperate need of a win, after dropping their last four, and in a game that came down to the wire, were unable to close it out, losing 77-76.

Oklahoma got the first bucket of the game and by the first media timeout, were up 9-5.

The Sooners turned it over twice in a row for the first turnovers of the game for either team, and West Virginia scored on both of their possessions, bringing the score to 15-11 in favor of Oklahoma at the 12 minute media timeout.

Oklahomas coach was issued a technical foul midway through the half, but Tre Mitchell was unable to capitalize on either free throw.

Joe Toussaint hit a big three to tie the game up at 20 for the Mountaineers with a little under eight to play. Toussaint was the key offensive figure for WVU, as he scored eight of their ten points after being subbed in to erase the deficit, including two three pointers.

The half closed out with West Virginia down by two at 31-29, a half in which they never took the lead. Neither team scored from the free throw line in the period.

After Jimmy Bell tied the game back up early in the second half, Stevenson fouled a three point shooter to give the Sooners a four point play.

A technical foul called on Bob Huggins helped extend the Sooner lead to their largest of the game at 50-41 with over ten remaining in the game.

Despite managing to cut that lead in half, Tre Mitchell was then called for a technical foul, the Mountaineers second in the half and the third technical called in the game.

Eight straight shots made by the Mountaineers, however, helped the game remain close at 64-61.

With under two minutes remaining, Tre Mitchell tied up the game by making one of two free throws. Joe Toussaint got to the line soon after with a chance to take the lead but was unable to convert either shot.

With under 30 seconds remaining, Oklahoma took back the lead by two with a pair of free throws, going on nearly six minutes without scoring a field goal to end the game. They got to the line again though, and made both to make it a two possession game.

Both teams would continue shooting free throws to close out the contest, ultimately resulting in another loss for WVU despite a last second three from Seth Wilson, 77-76.

They will next face a tough TCU team on Wednesday, January 18th.