News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU emerging early for OL Mirabal

Bb9oge3lul5lvxacx2vz
(Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Homestead (Fla.) South Dade offensive lineman Jose Mirabal listed a number of programs that were standing out to him at this stage of the process.

But the first one out of his mouth was a relative newcomer to the 15 plus offers he’s collected.

“West Virginia is standing out,” he said.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}