The Mountaineers return of Kerr Kriisa and Noah Farrakhan was spoiled on Saturday night in their 87-79 loss to UMass.

West Virginia got out to a slow start, though two consecutive threes from Slazinski and Kriisa shortened the UMass lead to 14-10 following the first media timeout.

The next West Virginia bucket came behind the arc as well, this time by Seth Wilson, putting WVU within three.

Noah Farrakhan subbed into the game for the first time all season with a little over 11 minutes to play in the first, quickly making an impact by finding Kriisa for an and-one three to take the lead, 17-16.

Farrakhan accounted for the next two baskets as well, hitting a jumper and finding Akok Akok on a nice look in the corner, taking back the lead 21-20.

A missed alley-oop by Edwards turned into two quick threes for UMass, though Kriisa answered with his third three of the half to bring WVU within six.

With under four to go in the first, the Mountaineers found themselves down double digits.

The deficit extended to 15 with a minute and a half remaining in the first, but another three from Kriisa shortened it to 12.

The half came to a close with WVU down by 15, at a score of 44-29. Kerr Kriisa led the Mountaineers with 14 of the team's 29 points.

After just two minutes into the second half, West Virginia faced their largest deficit of the game down 18. A three by Josiah Harris, plus a steal by Farrakhan resulting in a transition layup by Slazinski shortened the UMass lead to 13, however.

Back to back threes by The Minutemen’s Davis Jr. kept UMass up by double digits, though a layup and three by Farrakhan helped WVU stay within reach, down 12 with 15 minutes remaining.

A pair of free throws by Slazinski shortened that deficit to 10. He then shortened it to seven with a three ball off an assist from Kriisa, and then to four on a three off an assist from Farrakhan.

Kerr Kriisa capped off a 22-8 run with another three, putting WVU within one with about 10 minutes to play. Seth Wilson tied the game at 60 with another three pointer, his second of the night.

Kerr Kriisa hit his sixth three of the night to cancel out another three by UMass’ Davis Jr., though the Minutemen responded with another three to bring their lead to five.

Despite the teams 18 point rally and big debut from Kerr Kriisa, West Virginia was ultimately unable to finish out the tight battle, falling 87-79 to UMass.

West Virginia will get their next chance on Wednesday, December 20 against Radford.