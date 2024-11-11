Advertisement
Published Nov 11, 2024
WVU Football Interviews: Baylor Week 2024
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

Today's interview session features West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, coordinators Chad Scott and Jeff Koonz, along with Mountaineer players Brandon Yates, Preston Fox, Anthony Wilson, and Fatorma Mulbah.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement