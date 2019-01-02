WVU freshman guard McCabe still learning on the job
Bob Huggins wants to reward his players for what they do in practice.
It’s a staple to the pillars of how he coaches and connects with his players.
And it’s not just a talking point either, it’s one that Huggins has long fallen back on to get the best out of his players to give maximum effort in every single practice session.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news