If there was ever a good time for a bye week, perhaps it is now for West Virginia.

No, letting the sour taste of defeat marinade in their collective mouths for an extra week isn’t perhaps the greatest timing but when it comes to the overall health of the Mountaineers it’s a perfect spot.

That’s because the bumps and bruises had been mounting for the Mountaineers leaving both sides of the ball, but particularly the defense, in charge of some mixing and matching.

That’s nothing uncommon for any college program this time of the year, but still head coach Dana Holgorsen has been forced to put his depth to the test.

On the offensive line the Mountaineers have been waiting for redshirt junior Joe Brown to get back to health but he has yet to climb that mountain to the point where he practicing at a high rate. That has put Isaiah Hardy in jeopardy of losing a possible redshirt season as he has reached the four allotted.

“Joe’s going to be healthier this week and have more opportunities to practice. So that could change how we insert people into the game, but right now, Isaiah is one of our best five,” Holgorsen said.

West Virginia’s four-man running back rotation had been whittled down to a two-man band as Alec Sinkfield, who has been out since the Youngstown State game, and Leddie Brown both did not play against Iowa State. The two are expected to be close to a return after the bye.

“We’ll see how they practice, and based on how they practice over the next 10 days, we’ll see who gets the nod,” Holgorsen said of the position.

Redshirt junior and former walk-on Shea Campbell filled in for starter Dylan Tonkery against Iowa State as he was not able to go. The Mountaineers were able to get back senior Toyous Avery after he missed the Kansas game but his replacement Derrek Pitts was injured as well.

“It’s not long-term, which is good news. He’s going to have to rehab it,” he said.

While Holgorsen didn’t reveal the injury to Pitts, it’s expected that it’s to his MCL. The Mountaineers also had a number of other players that were injured during the course of the game.

“Nothing happened in the game that was long-term,” he said.

And that’s the good news. The bumps and bruises can be treated and the Mountaineers will get a week off in order to have all of their ducks in a row when Baylor comes to town Thursday night.

“It’s a good time for a bye week,” Holgorsen said.

That it is.