West Virginia will have a new defensive coordinator this season.

That coordinator will be Vic Koenning, who will follow new head coach Neal Brown from Troy where he held the same position. And with that movement means more was set to follow.

Athletic Director Shane Lyons informed media that former coordinator Tony Gibson will be “moving on,” after serving in that post since the 2014 season.

He was in his second stint with the Mountaineers after initially joining former head coach Dana Holgorsen’s staff in 2013 as a position coach before being elevated to his current post. He had previously been a part of Rich Rodriguez’s staff from 2001-07.

Lyons also shot down a report that Gibson could take over an administrative role with the university.

“That was never in our talks. Obviously Tony wants to coach football. And he’s very good at it and I want to help him,” he said.

The athletic director also spoke fondly as to what Gibson brought to the table for the Mountaineers.

“This doesn’t need to be adversarial. They’ll always be Mountaineers,” he said. “I’m willing to help them. Obviously Tony and I have had a lot of phone conversations and I’ll help him in any way. He’s done a lot for this university and I wish him and his family the best.”

Gibson is one of four coaches from the old staff under Holgorsen that are currently under contract for next season along with offensive line coach Joe Wickline, cornerbacks coach Doug Belk and running backs coach Marquel Blackwell.

Lyons said that he has spoken to each and every one of the assistants that served under former head coach Dana Holgorsen and has offered his help in any way.

As part of the transition, Lyons did not set any requirements on staff holdovers as he didn’t want to handcuff his new head coach into who he had to hire. That would only come into effect if there were special circumstances with character or NCAA issues that may cause issues.

As for those coaches still under contract, Lyons said that he plans to honor those and handle the situation with both class and integrity moving forward to make them whole for the year.

“Understand the contract does have mitigation language in it so if they get a new job whatever they make we’ll verify that with their institutions and subtract that from what we owe them,” he said.

As for filling out the current staff, Brown stressed the importance of not only finding fits but the right fits for the jobs in Morgantown and requested patience.

“It’s important to get it right than to get it done quickly,” he said.

Koenning has been officially announced by the university and Brown alluded that several others are expected to be approved in the coming days in addressing the 10 assistant coach slots.

And while that process rages on, Brown knows exactly what he wants to find in every candidate that he puts into one of those roles at West Virginia.

“Our staff will consist of coaches who appreciate the opportunity that West Virginia offers and they want to be here,” he said. “They will be great teachers, great motivators, recruiters and they will care about the young men in our program.”