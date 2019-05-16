West Virginia still has open scholarships to fill on the basketball front but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will be when it’s all said and done.

The Mountaineers currently have two scholarships for sure and has the option for that to be three depending on what happens with forward Sagaba Konate who has declared for the NBA Draft and signed with an agent. That does not mean that he can’t still return to school but it remains to be seen what will happen on that front in the coming weeks.

Bob Huggins has added four scholarship players to the roster for next season bringing the total to 10 and when you include Logan Routt that means that the Mountaineers have 11 players that have been on scholarship at least at some point during their time with the program.