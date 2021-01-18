 WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Divisional round
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 16:16:58 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU in the NFL: Divisional round

Tavon Austin helped the Green Bay Packers defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
Tavon Austin helped the Green Bay Packers defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today)
Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for the divisional round:

Tavon Austin, WR, Green Bay Packers: Returned two punts for an average of 8.5 yards per return in a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Made four tackles, defended one pass and intercepted another in a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Additionally, the following players are on practice squads among playoff teams:

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints (eliminated)

