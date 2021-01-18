WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Divisional round

WVU in the NFL: Divisional round
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
The following players were on NFL rosters for the divisional round:
Tavon Austin, WR, Green Bay Packers: Returned two punts for an average of 8.5 yards per return in a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Made four tackles, defended one pass and intercepted another in a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Additionally, the following players are on practice squads among playoff teams:
Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints (eliminated)
