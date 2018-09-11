The NFL season is officially here and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players fared during week one.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 10 out of 64 offensive snaps against the Carolina Panthers and carried the ball one time for a yard. He also added 13 punt return yards on two returns as the Cowboys fell to the Panthers, 16-8.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas saw just two snaps on defense, but made the most of them as he picked off Matt Ryan in the red zone early in the fourth quarter while the Eagles were up, 10-6. This marked Douglas’ third career interception and first of the season.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played four snaps of offense Thursday night in an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Gibson wasn’t targeted, but he returned two punts for 43 total yards with a long of 30 in the win.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played one snap at running back on Thursday night and assisted with a tackle.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was recently signed by the Falcons after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after six seasons.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Although he survived the final round of cuts and took a pay cut, Glowinski didn’t see any snaps during the loss to the Bengals.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode saw seven defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the Colts’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn’t record a statistic.

CB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones had an impressive debut with the Broncos, recording two tackles and one interception late in the game which sealed a 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith backed up starter Phillip Rivers during Sunday’s 38-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and didn’t see any snaps.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - In the same game, White made his rookie debut and didn’t disappoint, starting at linebacker and playing 44 plays (79 percent) on defense and 13 on special teams. He finished tied for the team-lead in tackles with six total.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain started at guard for the Titans and helped pave the way for 116 rushing yards (four yards per carry) as the offensive line didn’t allow any sacks, but the Titans ultimately fell to the Dolphins, 27-20.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski was in on 47 defensive plays (78 percent) and recorded four tackles in a 24-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White played 12 snaps of offense Sunday night wasn’t targeted in the loss to the Packers.

LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin came up with a sack and forced a fumble during Monday night’s 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, bringing his career total to 38.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph didn’t start Monday night’s game, played very few snaps and didn’t record a statistic.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley was recently suspended for the first four games of the season by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.