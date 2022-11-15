WVU in the NFL: Week 10
Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith is continuing to put together a successful breakout year, but plenty of other WVU alumni are also finding success in the league. Let's check in on how everyone performed in Week 10.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 23/33 for 275 yards and two touchdowns
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Two total tackles
Kyzir White, LB, Philadelphia Eagles: Eight total tackles
Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Four total tackles
David Long Jr, LB, Tennessee Titans: Eight total tackles
Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: Two total tackles
Yodney Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded
Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: No stats recorded
David Sills, WR, New York Giants: No stats recorded
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: No stats recorded
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Atlanta Falcons: No stats recorded
Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: No stats recorded