WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 16

WVU in the NFL: Week 16
Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 16:
Tavon Austin, WR, Green Bay Packers: Had two receptions for five yards against the Tennessee Titans.
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had four tackles and a defended pass against the Washington Football Team.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 73 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.
Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.
Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Totaled five tackles against the New York Jets.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Led the team with nine tackles against the Green Bay Packers.
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played 32 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals.
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 14 snaps against the Washington Football Team.
David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 84 snaps against the Houston Texans.
Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins
Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints (reserve COVID-19 list)
Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Daryl Worley, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (reserve COVID-19 list)
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook