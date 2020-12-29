 WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 16
WVU in the NFL: Week 16

Former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin has joined the Green Bay Packers' offense.
Former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin has joined the Green Bay Packers' offense. (Raj Mehta/USA Today)
Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 16:

Tavon Austin, WR, Green Bay Packers: Had two receptions for five yards against the Tennessee Titans.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had four tackles and a defended pass against the Washington Football Team.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 73 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Totaled five tackles against the New York Jets.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Led the team with nine tackles against the Green Bay Packers.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played 32 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 14 snaps against the Washington Football Team.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 84 snaps against the Houston Texans.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints (reserve COVID-19 list)

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Daryl Worley, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (reserve COVID-19 list)

----------

{{ article.author_name }}