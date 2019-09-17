DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 39 of 66 defensive snaps during Sunday night’s 24-20 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the contest with two total tackles and one pass breakup. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley, along with fellow cornerback Gareon Conley, played the most defensive of snaps of anyone on the team (each played 74 snaps - 97 percent) during Sunday’s 28-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the game tied for a team-high seven tackles and recovered a fumble during the third quarter.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played 48 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the loss to the Chiefs and tallied three tackles including one tackle for loss.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 54 of 61 defensive snaps during a 13-10 road loss to the Detroit Lions. He finished with seven total tackles.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 72 offensive snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Colts racked up 167 yards on the ground (4.9 yards per carry) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long made his NFL debut after he was inactive last week, playing 13 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Colts. He didn’t record any stats. RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood played 16 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in a 31-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and carried the ball once for four yards to go along with two receptions for nine yards.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the team’s win over the Redskins due to a concussion.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was inactive for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. He missed the team’s 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier was inactive for the second consecutive week as well, missing Carolina’s loss to the Buccaneers Thursday night.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played 71 of 76 offensive snaps and helped pave the way for 151 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry) during Buffalo’s 28-14 win over the New York Giants. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked three times during the win as well.



LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode didn’t see any snaps on defense but was in on 21 plays on special teams during a 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans. He didn’t record any stats during the loss. WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - For the second straight week, Kwiatkoski didn’t play any defensive snaps but was in on 18 plays on special teams during the team’s 16-14 road victory against the Denver Broncos. He didn’t record any statistics during the win.

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 28-26 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - Jennings was inactive for the Seahawks’ win over the Steelers.

OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste is still on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). He won’t be eligible to play or practice with the team until after week six.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco didn’t record any stats during the Jets’ 23-3 home loss to the Cleveland Browns Monday night.