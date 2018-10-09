WVU in the NFL: Week 5
Week five of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood saw 29 snaps on offense and nine on special teams during a 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He carried the ball three times for 27 yards and caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Smallwood also converted a two-point conversion.
We've got a ball game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hoGy4u5BWn— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2018
WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played nine snaps on offense and 11 on special teams, catching one pass for 48 yards.
Airing it out for 18.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/A5NOWl9QnM— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2018
CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played three defensive snaps and 13 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic during the loss.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White underwent minor knee surgery last Monday and was inactive for the second straight week as the Chargers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 26-10.
QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith did see the field during the team’s win over the Raiders.
LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin played 33 defensive snaps and six on special teams during the loss. For the second straight week, Irvin came up with a sack, bringing his total to three on the season.
Bruce got there.#RaiderNation | #OAKvsLAC pic.twitter.com/TwnHprpgLc— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 7, 2018
CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley returned from his four-game suspension and played 49 defensive snaps and one on special teams. He finished second on the team with eight tackles including two tackles for loss.
DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph was inactive for the second straight week with a hamstring injury.
S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy played one snap on defense and 19 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic during the team’s 41-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain and the Tennessee offensive line allowed two sacks and blocked for a run game that tallied 100 rushing yards on 25 carries in a 13-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played 12 snaps on offense in a 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode saw 51 snaps on defense and 25 on special teams, recording seven tackles and one pass breakup during the loss.
WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played in 23 offensive snaps and three on special teams, catching one pass for 44 yards. He also added two punt returns for 22 yards in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.
Watt an escape @Dak 👌#DALvsHOU pic.twitter.com/2KfGZZRjCU— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 8, 2018
DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones left in the first half of Sunday’s 34-16 loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. He played in nine defensive snaps and one on special teams.
Bye Week: WR Kevin White (Chicago Bears), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Chicago Bears), DL Will Clarke (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide