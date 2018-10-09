Week five of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood saw 29 snaps on offense and nine on special teams during a 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He carried the ball three times for 27 yards and caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Smallwood also converted a two-point conversion.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played nine snaps on offense and 11 on special teams, catching one pass for 48 yards.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played three defensive snaps and 13 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic during the loss. LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White underwent minor knee surgery last Monday and was inactive for the second straight week as the Chargers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 26-10. QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith did see the field during the team’s win over the Raiders. LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin played 33 defensive snaps and six on special teams during the loss. For the second straight week, Irvin came up with a sack, bringing his total to three on the season.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley returned from his four-game suspension and played 49 defensive snaps and one on special teams. He finished second on the team with eight tackles including two tackles for loss. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph was inactive for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy played one snap on defense and 19 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic during the team’s 41-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain and the Tennessee offensive line allowed two sacks and blocked for a run game that tallied 100 rushing yards on 25 carries in a 13-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played 12 snaps on offense in a 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night. LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode saw 51 snaps on defense and 25 on special teams, recording seven tackles and one pass breakup during the loss. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played in 23 offensive snaps and three on special teams, catching one pass for 44 yards. He also added two punt returns for 22 yards in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones left in the first half of Sunday’s 34-16 loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. He played in nine defensive snaps and one on special teams. Bye Week: WR Kevin White (Chicago Bears), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Chicago Bears), DL Will Clarke (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).