CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 62 defensive snaps and recorded five tackles, two pass breakups and his first interception of the season during the loss.

LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin saw action on 40 defensive snaps and five on special teams in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, recording one tackle.

Week six of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph was inactive for the third straight week with a hamstring injury. According to multiple reports, the Raiders are open to trading Joseph and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

After already trading Khalil Mack, @JayGlazer reports that the Raiders have been in discussions to trade former first round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph. pic.twitter.com/6QrogAHNAQ

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 44 snaps on offense and nine on special teams, rushing for 51 yards on 18 carries in a 34-13 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. He added one reception for no yards and fumbled once, but it wasn’t lost.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played four snaps on offense and 17 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic in the win.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas’s playing time increased as the second-year pro played 42 snaps at safety and 16 on special teams, but didn’t he record a statistic during the victory.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White was held out for the third straight week with a knee injury as the Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 38-14.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith played seven snaps at quarterback near the end of the game against the Browns and completed his only pass attempt for eight yards.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy didn’t see any snaps on defense, but played 19 on special teams in a 34-29 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn’t record a statistic during the win.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain started at left guard again, but the offensive line struggled during the team’s 21-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, giving up 11 sacks and paving the way for just 55 rushing yards on 14 rushes.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made his first start of the season at right guard and played all 69 offensive snaps in the team’s 42-34 loss to the New York Jets. The Colts as a team rushed for 127 yards on 23 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and the offensive line didn’t allow a sack.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps, but saw 30 snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle in the loss.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 18 offensive snaps and one on special teams in a 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He carried the ball twice for 14 yards and caught one pass for five yards in the win, also adding one punt return for three yards. Austin left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury.

DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - After leaving in the first half of last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, Jones was inactive for Denver’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White played 16 snaps on offense, but was again held without a catch in the team’s 31-28 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played just three snaps on defense and 19 on special teams during the loss, but didn’t record any statistics.

DL Will Clarke/Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Clarke was released by the Buccaneers last Tuesday.