WVU In The NFL: Week 7
It's that time of the week again... let's check in on how former Mountaineers performed in their NFL games.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 20/27 for 210 yards to go along with two touchdowns, one fumble, and an interception.
David Long Jr, ILB, Tennessee Titans: One interception and eight total tackles
Kyzir White, ILB, Philadelphia Eagles: Eight total tackles
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: 10 total tackles
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants: One reception for 19 yards
Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, Atlanta Falcons: One tackle
Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: No stats recorded
Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: No stats recorded
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: No stats recorded
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded
Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: No stats recorded
Adam Pankey, OG, New York Jets: No stats recorded
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: No stats recorded