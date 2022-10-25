It's that time of the week again... let's check in on how former Mountaineers performed in their NFL games.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 20/27 for 210 yards to go along with two touchdowns, one fumble, and an interception.

David Long Jr, ILB, Tennessee Titans: One interception and eight total tackles

Kyzir White, ILB, Philadelphia Eagles: Eight total tackles

Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: 10 total tackles

David Sills V, WR, New York Giants: One reception for 19 yards

Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, Atlanta Falcons: One tackle

Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: No stats recorded

Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: No stats recorded

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: No stats recorded

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded

Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: No stats recorded

Adam Pankey, OG, New York Jets: No stats recorded

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: No stats recorded







