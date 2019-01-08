WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played nine offensive snaps during a 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He caught one pass for seven yards and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss. Austin’s greatest impact, though, came on special teams. Despite having a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown called back, Austin returned another for 51 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Wild Card weekend in the NFL has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

#Cowboys Tavon Austin had a punt return touchdown against the #Seahawks to put them up 10-0. But it was called back due to penalty. pic.twitter.com/1SRTBzK1RB

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all but one offensive snap during the Colts’ 21-7 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday. The Colts rushed for 200 total yards on 35 carries (averaged 5.7 yards per carry) and the offensive line didn’t allow a sack.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played 16 snaps on special teams during the win but didn’t record any statistics.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all 64 defensive snaps during Philadelphia’s 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday night and he again led the unit in tackles with eight total.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 28 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams during the win and finished with eight carries for 20 yards and two receptions for 20 yards.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played five snaps on special teams during the victory but didn’t record any statistics.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 21 snaps during the loss to the Eagles and finished the game with one tackle.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was inactive for Sunday night’s playoff loss to the Eagles.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t see the field during the team’s 23-17 win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.