Outside of whatever it was that unfolded at TCU, West Virginia had been close every game in the Big 12 despite the 0-5 start to the conference schedule.

Close but no cigar and for one reason or another something at the end of games wouldn’t go their way resulting in yet another loss on the record.

So against Kansas the Mountaineers took the ‘something’ out of the equation by getting it done in the half-court on the defensive end down the stretch.

If you can’t get lucky, you manufacture your own luck.