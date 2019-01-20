Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 08:23:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WVU manufactures its own breaks with defense

Ojp0mgowy7uusfwcgqty
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Outside of whatever it was that unfolded at TCU, West Virginia had been close every game in the Big 12 despite the 0-5 start to the conference schedule.

Close but no cigar and for one reason or another something at the end of games wouldn’t go their way resulting in yet another loss on the record.

So against Kansas the Mountaineers took the ‘something’ out of the equation by getting it done in the half-court on the defensive end down the stretch.

If you can’t get lucky, you manufacture your own luck.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}