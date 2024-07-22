WVU Men's Basketball Announces Jersey Numbers for 2024-2025 Roster
West Virginia men's basketball announced jersey numbers for their 2024-2025 roster on Monday.
The current 14-man roster has only two returners from last season, and have 12 newcomers. With that comes a crop of new numbers for the new Mountaineers.
WVU is soon to head to Italy for their European summer trip beginning at the end of July, before the school year starts in mid-August.
0 — Eduardo Andre
1 — Joseph Yesufu
2 — Dylan Jay
3 — KJ Tenner
4 — Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
5 — Toby Okani
7 — Javon Small
8 — Jake Auer
9 — Ofri Naveh
10 — Sencire Harris
11 — Jonathan Powell
12 — Tucker DeVries
13 — Amani Hansberry
14 — Jayden Stone
