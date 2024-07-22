West Virginia men's basketball announced jersey numbers for their 2024-2025 roster on Monday.

The current 14-man roster has only two returners from last season, and have 12 newcomers. With that comes a crop of new numbers for the new Mountaineers.

WVU is soon to head to Italy for their European summer trip beginning at the end of July, before the school year starts in mid-August.

0 — Eduardo Andre

1 — Joseph Yesufu

2 — Dylan Jay

3 — KJ Tenner

4 — Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

5 — Toby Okani

7 — Javon Small

8 — Jake Auer

9 — Ofri Naveh

10 — Sencire Harris

11 — Jonathan Powell

12 — Tucker DeVries

13 — Amani Hansberry

14 — Jayden Stone



