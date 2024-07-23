WVU Men's Basketball Releases Game Schedule for Italy Trip
In just over a week, West Virginia men's basketball will be playing with each other in Europe.
WVU's foreign trip to Italy is set to begin on July 31 and with that will come three days across six days.
The first is on Aug. 3 against BC Zalgiris Kaunas-2 in Genoa, Italy, set to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST. The second is on Aug. 6 against Orange1 Bassano and it will take place in Florence, Italy, at noon EST. The third and final game is set for Aug. 8 against Stella#EBK it will be played in Rome, Italy, at noon.
The entire trip is set to span from July 31-Aug. 10, competing in three total games.
