Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-28 10:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU one stop of several on recent visit tour for Ohio DL Gibson

Kwsj1p4wzmkfvmlmjxxb
Gibson has visited West Virginia twice in the last two months.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Springfield (Oh.) defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson has been busy of late.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder, has been on a whirlwind tour of schools over the past week visiting first Iowa State and Minnesota before heading back east to check out Ohio State and West Virginia.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}