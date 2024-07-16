On Monday afternoon the long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game dropped for fans who preordered the game. In the game is West Virginia obviously, as they are 82 overall. The Mountaineers have a 82 overall offense and a 76 overall defense. Upon clicking the 'play now' mode, all of WVU's new uniforms are there except for the all-black uniforms recently released by WVU football. Wyatt Milum is WVU's highest-rated player followed by Garrett Greene, Aubrey Burks, Jahiem White, and CJ Donaldson as WVU's top five-rated players.



Gameplay Experience

Advertisement

I played a quick offline game against Louisville, who was considered a rival and was ranked No. 20 in the game. In the game include many WVU specific features. First, when you first load a game, the musket shoots and the team comes out like they would on a normal game day. Then, the band plays Hail West Virginia as the team enters the field. In addition, the 'W-V-U First Down' chant is in the game as well as the bells sounds on third down. After you score a touchdown, you hear the musket fire as well as the train sound played when WVU scores a touchdown at home. The band also has multiple songs played in the game that you would usually hear during the game as well. Towards the end of the game with a 33-16 lead, the crowd began chanting 'overrated' in the final two minutes. There is significant attention to detail. This includes the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility being in the background. After the game, you don't hear 'Country Roads' but the team lines up arm-in-arm, in front of the corner student section, like they would after a normal win. All the signage at Milan Puskar Stadium is updated and looks pretty real.

WVU's Roster Ratings

Now, roster ratings. There were multiple players not listed, but the majority of WVU's roster was in the game. 13 players received an 80 overall rating of higher.